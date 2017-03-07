Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 2:20 am

Justin Hartley Is Upset He Hasn't Bared It All On 'This Is Us'

Justin Hartley Is Upset He Hasn't Bared It All On 'This Is Us'

Justin Hartley is a little upset he hasn’t been asked to strip down on This Is Us!

While making an appearance on The Talk, the 40-year-old actor opened up about co-star Milo Ventimiglia showing off his butt on the show!

When asked if he was asked to do the same, he joked, “You know, the thing about it is — no, I’m a little upset about it! I mean, what does that say? Am I losing it?”

He later added, “I just leave that to him. He’s very good at that. He’s a tremendous actor and a very talented guy and a very sweet guy, but also a very good sport and just an awesome human being.”

See all that Justin had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Justin Hartley, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here