Justin Hartley Is Upset He Hasn't Bared It All On 'This Is Us'

Justin Hartley is a little upset he hasn’t been asked to strip down on This Is Us!

While making an appearance on The Talk, the 40-year-old actor opened up about co-star Milo Ventimiglia showing off his butt on the show!

When asked if he was asked to do the same, he joked, “You know, the thing about it is — no, I’m a little upset about it! I mean, what does that say? Am I losing it?”

He later added, “I just leave that to him. He’s very good at that. He’s a tremendous actor and a very talented guy and a very sweet guy, but also a very good sport and just an awesome human being.”

See all that Justin had to say in the video below…