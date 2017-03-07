Kaley Cuoco's Boyfriend Karl Cook Pours His Love Into Super Sweet Instagram Post

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are finally reunited after their week apart!

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory actress and her boyfriend (and fellow equestrian) snuggled up together with their dog in an adorable Instagram post Karl shared on Sunday (March 5).

“Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn’t you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly,” Karl captioned the photo below. “I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us😊😘.”

Kaley‘s t-shirt reads “Ted Talk Dirty to Me,” referencing the influential TED Talks videos.

Kaley and her Big Bang Theory co-stars have recently agreed to take pay cut to give raises to their other co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Pictued: Kaley braving the rain while doing some shopping that same day on Ventura Boulevard in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.