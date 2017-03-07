Top Stories
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 2:05 pm

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo with Dream Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo with Dream Kardashian

Kim Kardashian just shared the first photo of her with baby Dream Kardashian, her three-month-old niece.

“Hey beautiful girl,” the 36-year-old reality star captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian, Dream‘s dad, has been sharing some adorable shots of his daughter.

“Drool on my baby lol ,,, Look how long her eye lashes are 😍😍 I will never say no this Woman lol 😩😭😇🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽,” he captioned one of the pics. See them all below!

Hey beautiful girl

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

dream kardashian new photos 01
dream kardashian new photos 02
dream kardashian new photos 03
dream kardashian new photos 04
dream kardashian new photos 05

Photos: Instagram
