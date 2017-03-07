Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Kristen Stewart is opening up about her first public relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

Despite dating for over three years, the couple were notoriously private about their relationship.

“I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine,” Kristen explained to The London Sunday Times.

She added, “I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

Kristen also explained that she’s since decided to be more open about her relationships so she can freely walk outside holding someone’s hand.

“When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy—and that is no way to live. It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling,” Kristen said.