Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 3:35 pm

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Kristen Stewart is opening up about her first public relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

Despite dating for over three years, the couple were notoriously private about their relationship.

“I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine,” Kristen explained to The London Sunday Times.

She added, “I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

Kristen also explained that she’s since decided to be more open about her relationships so she can freely walk outside holding someone’s hand.

“When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy—and that is no way to live. It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling,” Kristen said.

Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart opens up about relationship with robert pattinson 01
kristen stewart opens up about relationship with robert pattinson 02
kristen stewart opens up about relationship with robert pattinson 03
kristen stewart opens up about relationship with robert pattinson 04
kristen stewart opens up about relationship with robert pattinson 05
kristen stewart opens up about relationship with robert pattinson 06
kristen stewart opens up about relationship with robert pattinson 07
kristen stewart opens up about relationship with robert pattinson 08
kristen stewart opens up about relationship with robert pattinson 09

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here