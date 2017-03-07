Lily Collins Forgives Dad Phil Collins for the Mistakes He's Made

Lily Collins is opening up about her relationship with her dad, singer Phil Collins, and how she forgives him for the mistakes he has made over the years.

The 27-year-old actress wrote an open letter to her father and it is featured in her new book of essays, “Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.”

“Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would make him stay away even longer,” Lily wrote in the book, out in stores now. “I became extra careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he’d think I was angry or didn’t love him. And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there.”

Lily says that after her dad and mom Jill got divorced when she was five, her dad moved to Switzerland, “where he stayed for more than twenty years.”

“I’ve realized that many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad,” she said. “It’s taken me over a decade to resolve some of them (others I’m still resolving) and to finally build up the courage to speak my mind to him.”

“We all make choices and, although I don’t excuse some of yours, at the end of the day we can’t rewrite the past,” Lily wrote. “I’m learning how to accept your actions and vocalize how they made me feel… I now understand that my frustrations surrounding our communication are not about changing you, but accepting you as you are.”

“I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected,” she added. “I forgive the mistakes you made.”

“There’s still so much time to move forward. And I want to. I’m inviting you to join me,” she concluded in the letter. “I’ll always be your little girl.”