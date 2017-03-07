Top Stories
Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 6:40 pm

Lily Collins Forgives Dad Phil Collins for the Mistakes He's Made

Lily Collins Forgives Dad Phil Collins for the Mistakes He's Made

Lily Collins is opening up about her relationship with her dad, singer Phil Collins, and how she forgives him for the mistakes he has made over the years.

The 27-year-old actress wrote an open letter to her father and it is featured in her new book of essays, “Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.”

“Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would make him stay away even longer,” Lily wrote in the book, out in stores now. “I became extra careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he’d think I was angry or didn’t love him. And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there.”

Lily says that after her dad and mom Jill got divorced when she was five, her dad moved to Switzerland, “where he stayed for more than twenty years.”

“I’ve realized that many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad,” she said. “It’s taken me over a decade to resolve some of them (others I’m still resolving) and to finally build up the courage to speak my mind to him.”

Click inside to read what else Lily wrote in the letter…

“We all make choices and, although I don’t excuse some of yours, at the end of the day we can’t rewrite the past,” Lily wrote. “I’m learning how to accept your actions and vocalize how they made me feel… I now understand that my frustrations surrounding our communication are not about changing you, but accepting you as you are.”

“I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected,” she added. “I forgive the mistakes you made.”

“There’s still so much time to move forward. And I want to. I’m inviting you to join me,” she concluded in the letter. “I’ll always be your little girl.”
Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins forgives dad phil collins 01
lily collins forgives dad phil collins 02
lily collins forgives dad phil collins 03
lily collins forgives dad phil collins 04
lily collins forgives dad phil collins 05

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Lily Collins, Phil Collins

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here