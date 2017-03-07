Lucky Blue Smith's Girlfriend Stormi Bree Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child!

Lucky Blue Smith is going to be a dad – his girlfriend Stormi Bree is pregnant!

“Hey guys I just wanted to let you in on an important part of my personal life. I have some wonderful and surprising news – Stormi and I are having a baby! It’s crazy to see how my life has been so blessed. I’m so happy and can’t wait to experience this amazing journey!” the 18-year-old model and musician wrote about Stormi, 26.

Lucky Blue spoke about Stormi last year in a magazine interview.

If you don’t know, Stormi won the Miss Teen USA 2009 title. Congrats to the happy couple on the news!