Tue, 07 March 2017 at 5:24 pm

Maisie Williams & Zoey Deutch Step Out at 'Miu Miu' Fashion Show

Maisie Williams & Zoey Deutch Step Out at 'Miu Miu' Fashion Show

Maisie Williams and Zoey Deutch got a front row look at Miu Miu‘s new collection!

The two actresses stepped out at the fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (March 7) in Paris, France.

They were also joined at the show by Dianna Agron, Aja Naomi King and Emily Ratajkowski.

After the show, Maisie took to her Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snaps, including a mirror selfie and a photo from the runway.

FYI: Maisie and Zoey are wearing Miu Miu.

Check out her cute snap below…
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, Getty
