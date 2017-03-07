Malia Obama Braves the Snow On Her Walk to Work

Malia Obama is keeping bundled up on her way to work!

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was spotted braving the snow while heading to her internship on Tuesday (March 7) in New York City.

Malia is currently interning at movie producer Harvey Weinstein‘s company, where she has reportedly been reading through tons of scripts to present to executives.

She’s also making sure to make time for family during her gap year before attending Harvard.

Late last month, Malia was spotted spending some quality time with her dad Barack in NYC as they got in some quality time and even stopped to see Broadway play The Price!