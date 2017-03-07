Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 4:20 am

Mark Wahlberg is Working on Sci-Fi Comic 'Alien Bounty Hunter' to Turn Into Movie

Mark Wahlberg is Working on Sci-Fi Comic 'Alien Bounty Hunter' to Turn Into Movie

Mark Wahlberg is hard at work on an otherworldly project!

The 45-year-old actor is currently creating a sci-fi comic book – titled “Alien Bounty Hunter” – with the hopes of using it as the basis for a movie.

Mark and his production partner Stephen Levinson will be producers on the project, which is set to debut this July at Comic-Con International in San Diego, followed by a monthly series after that. (via CBR)

“Some of today’s greatest film franchises originated as comics,” Mark and Stephen said in a joint statement. “We always try to get involved with the story telling process from its inception. With ‘Alien Bounty Hunter’ we are creating a new hero’s origin story.”

“The galaxy’s worst is about to meet Earth’s best,” Mark added on Twitter.

Head to CBR to see the cover and some interior pages of “Alien Bounty Hunter!”

Pictured: Mark grabbing lunch at Judi’s Deli on Monday (March 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photos: AKM-GSI
