Matt Damon Set to Narrate Boston Marathon Documentary 'Boston'

Matt Damon will be narrating an upcoming documentary about the Boston Marathon.

The 46-year-old actor will help chronicle the annual marathon’s history from its inception in 1897 through through 2014, the year after the 2013 terrorist bombing.

“Matt is the ideal narrator for this outstanding documentary about the Boston Marathon. We are delighted to have him join the production,” executive producer Frank Marshall said in a statement.

Matt grew up in Boston and recently directed the Boston-centric drama Manchester by the Sea.

Boston will premiere premieres on April 15th in Boston, just days before the marathon begins. It will then receive a one-night theatrical premiere on April 19th.