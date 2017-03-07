Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 12:52 am

Matt Damon Set to Narrate Boston Marathon Documentary 'Boston'

Matt Damon Set to Narrate Boston Marathon Documentary 'Boston'

Matt Damon will be narrating an upcoming documentary about the Boston Marathon.

The 46-year-old actor will help chronicle the annual marathon’s history from its inception in 1897 through through 2014, the year after the 2013 terrorist bombing.

Matt is the ideal narrator for this outstanding documentary about the Boston Marathon. We are delighted to have him join the production,” executive producer Frank Marshall said in a statement.

Matt grew up in Boston and recently directed the Boston-centric drama Manchester by the Sea.

Boston will premiere premieres on April 15th in Boston, just days before the marathon begins. It will then receive a one-night theatrical premiere on April 19th.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Casting, Matt Damon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here