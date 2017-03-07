Top Stories
Tue, 07 March 2017 at 10:20 am

Michelle Dockery Gives Us Hope for 'Downton Abbey' Movie!

Michelle Dockery Gives Us Hope for 'Downton Abbey' Movie!

Michelle Dockery steps out in style for The Sense of an Ending premiere held at the MOMA on Monday (March 6) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Harriet Walter and Jim Broadbent, as well as director Ritesh Batra, and actress Marin Ireland.

On the red carpet, Michelle was asked about the possibility of a Downton Abbey film.

“I think there is still potential for a Downton film. These things take time…it seems to be a challenge getting 18 actors together at the same time. I’m hopeful something will come together at some point,” Michelle said (via the Belfast Telegraph).
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jim Broadbent, Marin Ireland, Michelle Dockery

