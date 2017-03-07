Top Stories
Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 10:16 pm

Nina Dobrev Arrives Home From Julianne Hough's Bachelorette Party!

Nina Dobrev does the wave as she loads her luggage into her ride after her flight on Monday (March 6) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Vampire Diaries actress was in Mexico for the Weekend while she helped BFF Julianne Hough celebrate her bachelorette party!

Julianne celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiance Brooks Laich by hopping on a cruise ship for a weekend at sea.

During the trip, Nina took to Instagram to share tons of pics from the trip of the girls dancing around and enjoying some fun in the sun.

#TheFinalHoughrrah @juleshough

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Just "Hanging" with @anitapatrickson

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Ugh. Get me out of here. These people are the worst. #CaptainAndHerMates

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

The beans in Mexico are potent #StayUpWindGirls

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

