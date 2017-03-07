Nina Dobrev Arrives Home From Julianne Hough's Bachelorette Party!
Nina Dobrev does the wave as she loads her luggage into her ride after her flight on Monday (March 6) in Los Angeles.
The 28-year-old Vampire Diaries actress was in Mexico for the Weekend while she helped BFF Julianne Hough celebrate her bachelorette party!
Julianne celebrated her upcoming nuptials to fiance Brooks Laich by hopping on a cruise ship for a weekend at sea.
During the trip, Nina took to Instagram to share tons of pics from the trip of the girls dancing around and enjoying some fun in the sun.
