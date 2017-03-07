Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Take Their Dog to Lunch!

Top Stories
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, 17, enjoy a meal at Blue Plate Eatery on Tuesday afternoon (March 7) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The mother-daughter duo was joined for the meal by their cute god Pepper. When a woman walked by with another dog, Pepper was very curious to sniff out the other pup!

Reese took to her Instagram account that day to share a photo of herself with an “I Voted” sticker after letting her voice be heard in the Los Angeles general election.

“Voted,” Reese captioned the pic with the emojis of a check mark and a U.S. flag.
