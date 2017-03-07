Rihanna Grabs Dinner After Fenty Puma by Rihanna Fashion Show!

Rihanna strikes a pose after grabbing dinner at Ferdi on Monday (March 6) in Paris, France.

Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old entertainer presented her FENTY PUMA by Rihanna fashion show at Paris Fashion Week and took the runway during the show to greet the crowd.

Ri brought out lots of celebs for her show in Paris as well – see all the photos from the fashion show if you missed it! Congrats on another successful fashion week show, Rihanna!