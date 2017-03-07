Seann William Scott Makes His Return In 'Goon: Last of the Enforcers' - Watch Offiical Trailer Here!

Seann William Scott returns as Doug “The Thug” Glatt in Goon: Last of the Enforcers!

Synopsis: A pro lockout has reunited old teammates and brought a crew of new players to the bench; notably missing from the line-up, however, is everyone’s favourite enforcer and heart of the team, Doug “The Thug” Glatt. Sidelined after one too many hits and now married with a baby on the way, Doug is hanging up his skates and settling into life as an insurance salesman. But when Doug’s nemesis, Anders Cain (Wyatt Russell), is made captain of the Highlanders and new ownership threatens to tear his team apart, Doug is compelled back into action.

Pictured: Sean joining his co-stars Elisha Cuthbert, Marc-Andre Grondin, Wyatt Russell and director Jay Baruchel at the premiere of Goon: Last Of The Enforcers held at the Scotiabank Theatre on Monday (March 6) in Toronto, Canada.

The film is set to hit theaters in Canada on March 17 – Watch the official trailer below!



‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’