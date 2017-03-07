Top Stories
Tue, 07 March 2017 at 1:24 am

'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Reveals He's Sober For the First Time in Eight Years

Pete Davidson is celebrating becoming sober.

The 23-year-old Saturday Night Live star took to his Instagram to get personal about becoming sober after eight years.

“Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” he began.

Pete continued, “It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action ❤️”

Pete, who is one of the youngest SNL cast members ever, also shared a photo with his girlfriend, Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie.

We’re so glad to hear that Pete is doing well!

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on


