This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Explains Why She Wants to Lose Weight

Chrissy Metz‘ character on This Is Us is on a weight loss journey and the actress is opening up about why she wants to lose weight in real life.

“I do want to lose weight. But not because anyone is telling me to do it,” the 36-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress said in an interview with Marie Claire.

“Nothing is mandated. It’s not like, ‘If you sign this contract, you have to do this.’ We haven’t even talked about an actual number with Kate. Ever,” Chrissy said about not having a clause in her contract to lose weight.

Chrissy explained that her goal with losing weight is “to be proportioned” because she carries “a lot of my eight in my stomach.” She said that she wears a size 18 or 20 in pants, but that a size 24 in tops sometimes is too tight.

“I just want to have…not even a number, but to have my body in a different shape,” Chrissy said.

“I would love to go on The Biggest Loser, where it’s a concentrated thing,” she added. “My father is a big guy; he’s had a quadruple bypass surgery, and that’s scary. Those are real things that happen in families with overweight people, and I don’t want that.”