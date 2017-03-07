'This Is Us' Season Finale Goes to the 'Darkest Place'

The cast of This Is Us – Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, and Milo Ventimiglia – take the cover of Variety.

The cast spoke of the finale, which showrunner Dan Fogelman calls “definitely the darkest place we’ve been.” Here’s what they shared:

Mandy, on the ending: “We’re going to destroy America by the end of the season. As if they don’t have enough to be upset about at this point in time anyway. But they’re going to be upset for a completely different set of reasons.”

Sterling, on the writing: “I’ve been doing this for a while, and I’ve seen things that have been really good, but these guys just crack you open week in and week out. I consider myself blessed.”

Dan, on the show’s critics: “I think we’re just going to hunker down and have our 10 writers and our 10 actors and just live in our bubble and tell our stories and hope that people like them. And f*ck them if they don’t.”

For more from the cast, visit Variety.com.