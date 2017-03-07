Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 2:27 pm

'This Is Us' Season Finale Goes to the 'Darkest Place'

'This Is Us' Season Finale Goes to the 'Darkest Place'

The cast of This Is UsChrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, and Milo Ventimiglia – take the cover of Variety.

The cast spoke of the finale, which showrunner Dan Fogelman calls “definitely the darkest place we’ve been.” Here’s what they shared:

Mandy, on the ending: “We’re going to destroy America by the end of the season. As if they don’t have enough to be upset about at this point in time anyway. But they’re going to be upset for a completely different set of reasons.”

Sterling, on the writing: “I’ve been doing this for a while, and I’ve seen things that have been really good, but these guys just crack you open week in and week out. I consider myself blessed.”

Dan, on the show’s critics: “I think we’re just going to hunker down and have our 10 writers and our 10 actors and just live in our bubble and tell our stories and hope that people like them. And f*ck them if they don’t.”

For more from the cast, visit Variety.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
this is us variety cover story 01
this is us variety cover story 02
this is us variety cover story 03
this is us variety cover story 04
this is us variety cover story 05
this is us variety cover story 06
this is us variety cover story 07

Credit: Bryce Duffy/Variety
Posted to: Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Magazine, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K Brown, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here