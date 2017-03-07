Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 8:58 am

This Photo of The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Has Fans Talking

This Photo of The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Has Fans Talking

Um….is this photo of The Bachelor contestant Vanessa Grimaldi proof that she wins!? Fans are suspicious!

A photo emerged on Instagram of Vanessa at wedding dress shop Le Chateau in Montreal with the the store’s creative coordinator Holly Wiancko. Comments on the photo include, “You just ruined the whole show,” “Wtf spoiler alert!!,” and many more sentiments of that nature.

Well, don’t get too excited, Bachelor fans, because apparently, Vanessa didn’t try on anything from the wedding dress section. She was invited to the store to talk about a future partnership after the winner is revealed and to check out the new line, TMZ reports.

Find out if Vanessa or Raven Gates wins the dating show next Monday!

Check out the photo in question on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa grimaldi the bachelor wedding photo 01
vanessa grimaldi the bachelor wedding photo 02
vanessa grimaldi the bachelor wedding photo 03
vanessa grimaldi the bachelor wedding photo 04
vanessa grimaldi the bachelor wedding photo 05
vanessa grimaldi the bachelor wedding photo 06
vanessa grimaldi the bachelor wedding photo 07
vanessa grimaldi the bachelor wedding photo 08
vanessa grimaldi the bachelor wedding photo 09

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Nick Viall, The Bachelor, Vanessa Grimaldi

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here