This Photo of The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Has Fans Talking

Um….is this photo of The Bachelor contestant Vanessa Grimaldi proof that she wins!? Fans are suspicious!

A photo emerged on Instagram of Vanessa at wedding dress shop Le Chateau in Montreal with the the store’s creative coordinator Holly Wiancko. Comments on the photo include, “You just ruined the whole show,” “Wtf spoiler alert!!,” and many more sentiments of that nature.

Well, don’t get too excited, Bachelor fans, because apparently, Vanessa didn’t try on anything from the wedding dress section. She was invited to the store to talk about a future partnership after the winner is revealed and to check out the new line, TMZ reports.

Find out if Vanessa or Raven Gates wins the dating show next Monday!

Check out the photo in question on Instagram.