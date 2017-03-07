Top Stories
Tue, 07 March 2017 at 9:30 am

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Tom Hiddleston gave an interview to The Telegraph and was asked if he regretted his relationship with Taylor Swift, specifically with regards to “the publicity and gossip the romance engendered.”

The writer of the article noted that the 36-year-old “testily” responded, “What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this if that’s alright.”

“I’m just thinking about this. Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate,” he added.

Tom recently discussed their relationship in his GQ cover story.
  • Just Saying

    It’s okay Tom, we know you do and we don’t blame you.

