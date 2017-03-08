Amanda Seyfried Celebrates International Women's Day with Her Mom & Grandma!

Amanda Seyfried continues showing off her growing baby bump!

The 31-year-old actress dressed her major baby bump in a black sweater as she walked her cute pup Finn around her neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in Studio City, Calif.

Later that day, Amanda took to Instagram to share a cute pic of herself, her mom, and grandma on International Women’s Day.

“A woman is the full circle. Within her is the ability to create, nurture, and transform.-Diane Mariechild #iwd2017,” Amanda captioned the below pic.