Wed, 08 March 2017 at 11:19 pm

'America's Next Top Model' 2017 - Who Won Cycle 23?

'America's Next Top Model' 2017 - Who Won Cycle 23?

America’s Next Top Model crowned its winner tonight!

In case you didn’t tune in, the three finalists were India Gants, Tatiana Price, and Cory Anne Roberts.

Each took part in a photo shoot for Paper magazine and did their last-ever runway walk before the judges.

“I’m super excited. I’ve known for quite some time, but it’s really exciting to have the whole public know as well,” the winner told People.

So who won ANTM?

Click inside to see who won America’s Next Top Model cycle 23…

India Wins!
Photos: VH1
