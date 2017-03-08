Anne Hathaway Speaks at UN For International Women's Day

Anne Hathaway is speaking out about the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The 34-year-old actress took the podium to share her own experiences with maternity leave during 2017 International Women’s Day at United Nations Headquarters on Wednesday (March 8) in New York City.

“The assumption and common practice that women and girls look after the home and the family is a stubborn and very real stereotype that not only discriminates against women, but limits men’s participation and connection within the family and society,” Anne said (via ABC). “Why do we continue to undervalue fathers and overburden mothers? Paid parental leave is not about taking days off work. It’s about creating the freedom to define roles, to choose how to invest time and to establish new positive cycles of behavior.”

