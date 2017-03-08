Ashley Tisdale & Husband Christopher French Perform a Soothing Version of 'Shut Up & Dance' (Video)

Ashley Tisdale has been posting a lot of great cover videos on her YouTube channel lately and she just teamed up with husband Christopher French for her latest clip!

The 31-year-old entertainer and her hubby, who she wed in 2014, put an acoustic spin on the hit Walk the Moon song “Shut Up and Dance.”

“Just want to thank you all, this video was leaked a couple weeks ago and thank you for patiently waiting to see it!!” Ashley tweeted about the video, which hit the web a little too early.

Watch the video below!



Shut Up and Dance | Music Sessions | Ashley Tisdale