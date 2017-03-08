Ben Harper & Wife Jaclyn Matfus Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 10:38 pm

And baby makes three!

Ben Harper and wife Jaclyn Matfus are expecting their first child together, Us Weekly reports.

The 47-year-old Grammy-winning musician and his 33-year-old social activist wife will welcome their baby in June.

This will be the fifth child for Ben. He is already a dad to son Charles and daughter Harper from his first marriage to wife Joanna. He and actress Laura Dern have two kids together as well – son Ellery and daughter Jaya.

Ben and Jaclyn secretly married on New Year’s Day back in 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple!
Photos: Getty
