Ben Harper & Wife Jaclyn Matfus Are Expecting Their First Child Together!
And baby makes three!
Ben Harper and wife Jaclyn Matfus are expecting their first child together, Us Weekly reports.
The 47-year-old Grammy-winning musician and his 33-year-old social activist wife will welcome their baby in June.
This will be the fifth child for Ben. He is already a dad to son Charles and daughter Harper from his first marriage to wife Joanna. He and actress Laura Dern have two kids together as well – son Ellery and daughter Jaya.
Ben and Jaclyn secretly married on New Year’s Day back in 2015.
Congrats to the happy couple!