Wed, 08 March 2017 at 5:30 am

Brie Larson Goes Makeup-Free at LAX Airport

Brie Larson Goes Makeup-Free at LAX Airport

Brie Larson rock a leather jacket as she arrives at LAX airport after a flight on Tuesday night (March 7) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Academy Award winning actress went makeup-free as she attended the next stop on the Kong: Skull Island press tour.

Brie recently opened up about the double standards actresses face while doing a fashion shoot for magazines.

She explained how it isn’t fair that men get custom and tailored clothing while women are forced to wear the sample sizes.
