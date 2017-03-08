Celebrities Support Women on International Women's Day - Read Tweets
Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to show their support on International Women’s Day, which is today (March 8).
The day is meant to be celebrated around the world to recognize the “social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.”
Both male and female celebs have been showing their support on social media including JK Rowling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adele, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chelsea Handler, Sophie Turner, Naya Rivera and more.
Read some of the tweets below…
Happy #InternationalWomensDay
or, as it's often called on here, #WhyIsn'tThereAnInternationalMensDay
(There is: November 19th)
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2017
We are strong. We are bright. We are beautiful. We are brave. We are GIRLS. #InternationalWomensDay #proudtobeagirl #backtobeautiful pic.twitter.com/BOSV3emmGt
— Sofia Carson (@SofiaCarson) March 8, 2017
"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH
— Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017
Honoring/standing with/standing for our Queens every single day. Nothing but gratitude & love. #DayWithoutAWoman #InternationalWomensDay ✊🏿🌹 pic.twitter.com/Ibv9QPQZsM
— Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) March 8, 2017
Happy #InternationalWomensDay beautiful ladies. Only you know your strength!! Never underestimate it and never let it be underestimated ❤️👑
— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) March 8, 2017
I ❤women & our day & being a woman!Let us never fear our own voices.Let us always make known our value. #InternationalWomensDay 👯👸🏼👩🏻🚀👩🏻🔬
— Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) March 8, 2017
HAPPY #InternationalWomensDay :)))) we are all sisters and together we are stronger. Love you all so much ❤👭🌍🤝
— Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) March 8, 2017
Happy #internationalwomensday to ALL the women around the world! ❤️🌷❤️🌷❤️🌷 https://t.co/DijMYiKS1I
— Angela Sarafyan (@AngelaSarafyan) March 8, 2017
Celebrate woman all over the country on #InternationalWomensDay #WeStrikeFor Women's Rights, Gender Equality and Justice for All. pic.twitter.com/9eYOTz0Sje
— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) March 8, 2017
#InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/yjZHfx47HX
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 8, 2017
Beyond excited that on #InternationalWomensDay I'm able to announce that I'm officially a patron of @womenforwomenUK pic.twitter.com/AfbYOEKRVM
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) March 8, 2017
Love and respect to all women around the world today and EVERYDAY. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/8fqNtelCIZ
— Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) March 8, 2017
#internationalwomensday Move over Wall Street Bull- this girl is here send a powerful message about gender diversity. #intlwomensday pic.twitter.com/BSPGK6p0yJ
— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 8, 2017
Solidarity. #InternationalWomensDay
— Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) March 8, 2017
Happy #internationalwomensday today and everyday let's all make our voices heard. ❤
— Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) March 8, 2017
Happy international women's day. @realDonaldTrump, a special congrats to all the int'l pussies that have been assaulted by you.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 8, 2017
We are nothing without women and today the world will see that.
Got on my red, too.
Today should be a holiday.#strengthinnumbers
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) March 8, 2017
Stand up for women & you stand up to reduce poverty, promote sustainability & create a brighter future for all! #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/hlSkbAVl4V
— Toni Garrn (@ToniGarrn) March 8, 2017