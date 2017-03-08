Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 11:13 am

Celebrities Support Women on International Women's Day - Read Tweets

Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to show their support on International Women’s Day, which is today (March 8).

The day is meant to be celebrated around the world to recognize the “social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.”

Both male and female celebs have been showing their support on social media including JK Rowling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adele, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chelsea Handler, Sophie Turner, Naya Rivera and more.

Read some of the tweets below…

Click inside for more tweets…
Photos: Getty
