Charlie Hunnam Covers 'Men's Health,' Reveals His 2 Biggest Heroes

Charlie Hunnam shows off his sexy self on the cover of Men’s Health magazine’s April 2017 issue, on newsstands March 14.

Here’s what the 36-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On why he works out daily: “We are supposed to be very active animals. It’s our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil every day. I just feel happier, more positive, energized, and disciplined if I work out.”

On his late father: “My dad was one of the toughest savage dudes I ever met. In a way, I feel like I have been playing my father a lot in my career.”

On his heroes: “My mom and dad. I have a great mom and had a great dad. I think about my dad enormously as I go through life. Death doesn’t need to mark the end of a relationship.”

