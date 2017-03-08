Courteney Cox & Fiance Johnny McDaid Grab Lunch in WeHo

Courteney Cox holds on tight to fiance Johnny McDaid as they step out together on Tuesday afternoon (March 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The cute couple rocked coordinating gray outfits as they spent the afternoon grabbing lunch and doing some shopping together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Courteney Cox

Later that day, Courteney was all smiles as she arrived at a meeting in Beverly Hills.

Over the weekend, Courteney was spotted arriving at the Troubadour nightclub while she checked out The Wood Brothers perform.