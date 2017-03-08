David Beckham Shares Sweet Picture of Victoria Beckham & Daughter Harper on International Women's Day
David Beckham has his hands full as he makes is way out of an early morning workout on Wednesday (March 8) in London, England.
Later that day, the 41-year-old retired soccer player’s wife Victoria Beckham was spotted looking stylish in an orange top as she left her store in London.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham
David took to Instagram to share a super sweet pic of Victoria and their five-year-old daughter Harper in honor of International Women’s Day.
Check out the cute picture below!