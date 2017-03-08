Top Stories
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

David Beckham Shares Sweet Picture of Victoria Beckham & Daughter Harper on International Women's Day

David Beckham has his hands full as he makes is way out of an early morning workout on Wednesday (March 8) in London, England.

Later that day, the 41-year-old retired soccer player’s wife Victoria Beckham was spotted looking stylish in an orange top as she left her store in London.

David took to Instagram to share a super sweet pic of Victoria and their five-year-old daughter Harper in honor of International Women’s Day.

Happy Women's Day to all the amazing ladies around the world #womensday š

