Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 12:45 pm

Donald Trump Tweets About International Women's Day, Celebrities Respond

Donald Trump Tweets About International Women's Day, Celebrities Respond

Donald Trump tweeted about International Women’s Day, and some celebrities are speaking out about what he had to say.

If you remember, several months ago, audio was released of Trump making lewd comments about women.

“I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” he tweeted. “On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”

International Women’s Day is today and celebrates the accomplishments of women.

Click inside to read celebrity reactions to the tweets…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, International Women's Day

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Judy Kroeker Lusty

    He probably didn’t tweet that comment! lol

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here