Donald Trump Tweets About International Women's Day, Celebrities Respond
Donald Trump tweeted about International Women’s Day, and some celebrities are speaking out about what he had to say.
If you remember, several months ago, audio was released of Trump making lewd comments about women.
“I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” he tweeted. “On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”
International Women’s Day is today and celebrates the accomplishments of women.
Click inside to read celebrity reactions to the tweets…
Mmmmmm ok. https://t.co/1yDvnektep
— James Corden (@JKCorden) March 8, 2017
@realDonaldTrump – the ones u sexually abused? 13 year old raped girls? the many u diminish and deride? ur ex wives? the ones u bully? #WEcU
— ROSIE (@Rosie) March 8, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Then support passage of the ERA pic.twitter.com/qMUJFyDfsU
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 8, 2017
@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/CIneUCQLyK
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 8, 2017
You lie more than Evan Hansen. 👕 https://t.co/sL5K3FubJD
— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 8, 2017
I wonder how many drafts it took for him to not include “except for fuckin’ Rosie O’Donnell." https://t.co/24pc9Dn8iI
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 8, 2017