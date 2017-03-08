Drew Barrymore's Daughter Frankie Meets the Easter Bunny - Cute Photos!

Drew Barrymore and her adorable daughter Frankie, 2, pose for photos together at the 2017 Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Annual Bunny Hop held at 583 Park Avenue on Tuesday (March 7) in New York City.

It looks like Frankie got to meet the Easter Bunny at the event – and it looked like a very cute and fun interaction!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drew Barrymore

Drew also has a four-year-old daughter named Olive, though she was not pictured at the event.

Check out more cute photos of the mother-daughter duo below…