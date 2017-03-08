Top Stories
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 9:25 am

Drew Barrymore's Daughter Frankie Meets the Easter Bunny - Cute Photos!

Drew Barrymore and her adorable daughter Frankie, 2, pose for photos together at the 2017 Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Annual Bunny Hop held at 583 Park Avenue on Tuesday (March 7) in New York City.

It looks like Frankie got to meet the Easter Bunny at the event – and it looked like a very cute and fun interaction!

Drew also has a four-year-old daughter named Olive, though she was not pictured at the event.

Check out more cute photos of the mother-daughter duo below…
