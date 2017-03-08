Ed Sheeran Wants To Create A New Boy Band

On top of his new tour dates, Ed Sheeran revealed something else exciting he’s doing — putting together a boy band!

The “Shape of You” musician chatted about his new endeavour on Today earlier this morning (March 8), after his performance at Rockefeller Plaza.

“I just have a bunch of songs that I think are really, really good boy band pop songs,” he shared during his inside interview.

Ed adds, “I should just put one together. [I won't sing them myself] because they are really, pop pop pop songs. There’s one called ‘South of the Border’, which is a bit funky.”

Check out more of Ed‘s ambition to put together a boy band below!



