Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 11:39 am

Ed Sheeran Wants To Create A New Boy Band

Ed Sheeran Wants To Create A New Boy Band

On top of his new tour dates, Ed Sheeran revealed something else exciting he’s doing — putting together a boy band!

The “Shape of You” musician chatted about his new endeavour on Today earlier this morning (March 8), after his performance at Rockefeller Plaza.

“I just have a bunch of songs that I think are really, really good boy band pop songs,” he shared during his inside interview.

Ed adds, “I should just put one together. [I won't sing them myself] because they are really, pop pop pop songs. There’s one called ‘South of the Border’, which is a bit funky.”

Check out more of Ed‘s ambition to put together a boy band below!


Ed Sheeran Reveals He Is Creating A Boy Band
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran boy band today show pics 01
ed sheeran boy band today show pics 02
ed sheeran boy band today show pics 03
ed sheeran boy band today show pics 04
ed sheeran boy band today show pics 05
ed sheeran boy band today show pics 06
ed sheeran boy band today show pics 07
ed sheeran boy band today show pics 08
ed sheeran boy band today show pics 09
ed sheeran boy band today show pics 10

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Ed Sheeran

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here