Eva Mendes Explains Why She'd Rather Be at Home Than Walking Red Carpets

Eva Mendes looks radiant on the cover of Shape magazine’s April 2017 issue, on newsstands March 14.

Here’s what the 43-year-old actress and designer had to share with the mag:

On skipping Ryan Gosling‘s red carpets during awards season and being his rock behind-the-scenes: “What people don’t know about me is that I love being home. Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls [Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months].”

On what she eats every day: “I usually start my day with eggs. I think they’re like magic – you can do so much with them. I mostly keep it simple and have scrambled eggs and a piece of Ezekiel toast for breakfast … I grew up eating rice and beans, so I want some kind of grain in every meal. For lunch, I usually have salmon and rice or quinoa, and I try to include a salad. I’ll eat the same thing for dinner. I’m a creature of habit in that way. I don’t get bored with food. I try to think about it as fuel for my body. But what I am looking forward to is the time when dinner becomes a sit-down situation again. Right now I’m in survival mode with two babies, eating on the go.”

On getting back into shape after having a baby: “In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter. Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down – I’m on the move all day. And I don’t keep junk food at home anymore, because I’m trying to set a good example. So there are no more Krispy Kremes for me to grab. But there is this app called Postmates that delivers whatever you want in minutes. It’s almost as bad as having the food in your kitchen. Don’t laugh, but they’re on the way here right now!”

For more from Eva, visit Shape.com.