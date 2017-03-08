Former 'Survivor' Players Celebrate Show's 500th Episode

Tonight’s Survivor: Game Changers premiere also marks the show’s 500th episode!

The CBS competition series has been airing for 17 years now and still going strong 34 seasons in.

“It’s monumental to us on the creative side because we’re proud. We have spent a lot of our time in the jungle,” host Jeff Probst told THR about the milestone. “Whether you like Survivor or not, we like it. We’re really proud that we’ve done what we think is a really good television show, going on two decades now.”

Many former players have taken to social media to share some of their favorite moments from the show. Watch below!

Some of those include Phillipines’ Malcolm Freberg, Caramoan winner John Cochran, Cagayan villain Kass McQuillen, San Juan Del Sur’s Reed Kelly, Kaôh Rōng’s Nick Maiorano, Africa winner Ethan Zohn, Vanuatu jury queen Eliza Orlins, Millenials v Gen X favorite David Wright, Gabon’s Corinne Kaplan, and of course, All-Star lovebirds Boston Rob and Amber.

Survivor premieres TONIGHT, March 8 @ 8PM on CBS.

They told me to pick my favorite moment in #Survivor history. I cheated. #Survivor500 pic.twitter.com/qRspaTneNk — Malcolm Freberg (@MalcolmWHW) March 8, 2017

Click inside to see more Survivor 500 tweets from former players…

After much deliberation, I finally picked my favorite Survivor moment to celebrate the #Survivor500 pic.twitter.com/5u8aP1KqJd — John Cochran (@JohnMCochran) March 8, 2017

A happy memory from @survivorcbs. This is episode #36 of #499. A trip to Wamba Hospital with two goats and a @LexvandenBerghe #Survivor500 pic.twitter.com/LT1rQutEOT — Ethan Zohn (@EthanZohn) March 7, 2017

HAPPY #SURVIVOR500 DAY EVERYONE!! I gathered all the #survivor fans in Cebu, Philippines to tell you their favorite @survivorcbs moment! pic.twitter.com/jihWwXTEbP — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) March 8, 2017

Happy 500th episode @CBS! Nothing but love for everyone whose made these last 499 memorable (except Sugar). #Survivor500 pic.twitter.com/3RwlwWzLOu — Corinne Kaplan (@CORINSANITY) March 8, 2017

Like an immunity idol, my favorite @survivorcbs moment is hidden in this picture…Can you find it? #Survivor500 pic.twitter.com/FoLMZAvmkl — Kass McQuillen (@KassMcQ) March 7, 2017