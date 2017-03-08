Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 6:28 pm

Former 'Survivor' Players Celebrate Show's 500th Episode

Former 'Survivor' Players Celebrate Show's 500th Episode

Tonight’s Survivor: Game Changers premiere also marks the show’s 500th episode!

The CBS competition series has been airing for 17 years now and still going strong 34 seasons in.

“It’s monumental to us on the creative side because we’re proud. We have spent a lot of our time in the jungle,” host Jeff Probst told THR about the milestone. “Whether you like Survivor or not, we like it. We’re really proud that we’ve done what we think is a really good television show, going on two decades now.”

Many former players have taken to social media to share some of their favorite moments from the show. Watch below!

Some of those include Phillipines’ Malcolm Freberg, Caramoan winner John Cochran, Cagayan villain Kass McQuillen, San Juan Del Sur’s Reed Kelly, Kaôh Rōng’s Nick Maiorano, Africa winner Ethan Zohn, Vanuatu jury queen Eliza Orlins, Millenials v Gen X favorite David Wright, Gabon’s Corinne Kaplan, and of course, All-Star lovebirds Boston Rob and Amber.

Survivor premieres TONIGHT, March 8 @ 8PM on CBS.

Click inside to see more Survivor 500 tweets from former players…
