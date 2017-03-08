Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 5:46 pm

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she went under the knife in May 2016 to aid in her weight loss.

The 33-year-old Empire star had laproscopic bariatric surgery, which she talks about her in new memoir This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare.

“I just didn’t want to worry,” Gabourey told People after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. “I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes.”

In an excerpt from her memoir, she wrote, “My surgeon said they’d cut my stomach in half. This would limit my hunger and capacity to eat. My brain chemistry would change and I’d want to eat healthier. I’ll take it! My lifelong relationship with food had to change. I wasn’t cheating by getting it done. I wouldn’t have been able to lose as much as I’ve lost without it.”
Just Jared on Facebook
gabourey sidibe weight loss surgery 01
gabourey sidibe weight loss surgery 02
gabourey sidibe weight loss surgery 03
gabourey sidibe weight loss surgery 04
gabourey sidibe weight loss surgery 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gabourey Sidibe

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here