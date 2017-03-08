Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she went under the knife in May 2016 to aid in her weight loss.

The 33-year-old Empire star had laproscopic bariatric surgery, which she talks about her in new memoir This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare.

“I just didn’t want to worry,” Gabourey told People after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. “I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes.”

In an excerpt from her memoir, she wrote, “My surgeon said they’d cut my stomach in half. This would limit my hunger and capacity to eat. My brain chemistry would change and I’d want to eat healthier. I’ll take it! My lifelong relationship with food had to change. I wasn’t cheating by getting it done. I wouldn’t have been able to lose as much as I’ve lost without it.”