How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 1:22 am

Gal Gadot Fuels Her Pregnancy Cravings with Sweets!

Gal Gadot rubs her growing baby bump as she stops by a frozen yogurt shop on Monday afternoon (March 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old Wonder Woman actress went makeup-free as she treated her five-year-old daughter Alma (not pictured) to an afternoon snack.

Gal is currently expecting her second child with husband Yaron Versano.

While she and her daughter were out, Gal took to Instagram to share a pic of a Wonder Woman candy display at one of the stores she was at.

🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤 so many sweets!!!! What do I choose?!?!?? 🍡🍭🍬🍫

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

