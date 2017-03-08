'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Gets First Official Poster!

Are you ready for the upcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones?!

HBO released the first official poster during the 2016 SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

The image teases the idea of fire and ice.

Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming season from showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are featured speakers at the festival.

And don’t forget to mark your calendars – Game of Thrones season 7 is set to premiere this summer.

Bigger poster below…