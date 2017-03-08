'Geostorm' Teaser Trailer Brings On So Many Natural Disasters - Watch Now

The first teaser trailer for Geostorm has been released – and it’s basically one big nightmare of disasters hitting earth all at once.

As a man heads into space to prevent climate-controlling satellites from creating a storm of epic proportions, his brother discovers a plot to assassinate the president.

Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Abbie Cornish, Ed Harris, Jim Sturgess, and more star in the movie.

The film is set to hit theaters on October 20 – be sure to catch the movie when it’s released!

Watch the trailer below…