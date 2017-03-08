Gigi Hadid Photographs Boyfriend Zayn Malik For 'Versus Versace' Campaign

Gigi Hadid is switching things up and taking a turn behind the lens!

The 21-year-old model picked up a camera to shoot Versace‘s new Versus campaign, starring her boyfriend Zayn Malik and model Adwoa Aboah.

Gigi captured the intimate photos with iPhones and digital cameras at the legendary Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

“It was sick to work with Versus. Dontella is a G. It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign. Looking forward to following up with my Versus collection that drops in June,” Zayn said in a statement.

Gigi added on her Instagram, “My man by me for @versus_versace SS17!! thank you so much @donatella_versace @patti_wilson @joannasimkin @eriktorstensson #versusuncesored.”

Check out the images from the campaign below…