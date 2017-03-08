Top Stories
How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 12:01 am

Grant Gustin Stays in Character During His Coffee Break on Set of 'The Flash'

Grant Gustin rocks a denim jacket as he takes a break in between scenes on Tuesday (March 7) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 27-year-old The Flash star was spotted still wearing his superhero suit as he stayed warm while sipping on a coffee while on set of his hit CW show.

Grant was recently spotted on set filming an intense fight scene with co-stars Carlos Valdes and Keiynan Lonsdale.

The Flash airs on The CW on Tuesday nights at 8pm.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Grant Gustin, The Flash

