Grant Gustin Stays in Character During His Coffee Break on Set of 'The Flash'

Grant Gustin rocks a denim jacket as he takes a break in between scenes on Tuesday (March 7) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 27-year-old The Flash star was spotted still wearing his superhero suit as he stayed warm while sipping on a coffee while on set of his hit CW show.

Grant was recently spotted on set filming an intense fight scene with co-stars Carlos Valdes and Keiynan Lonsdale.

The Flash airs on The CW on Tuesday nights at 8pm.