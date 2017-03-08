Wed, 08 March 2017 at 12:01 am
Grant Gustin Stays in Character During His Coffee Break on Set of 'The Flash'
Grant Gustin rocks a denim jacket as he takes a break in between scenes on Tuesday (March 7) in Vancouver, Canada.
The 27-year-old The Flash star was spotted still wearing his superhero suit as he stayed warm while sipping on a coffee while on set of his hit CW show.
Grant was recently spotted on set filming an intense fight scene with co-stars Carlos Valdes and Keiynan Lonsdale.
The Flash airs on The CW on Tuesday nights at 8pm.
