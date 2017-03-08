Gwyneth Paltrow Shuts Down Her Haters: I Do My Best & Have Nothing to Hide

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her amazing figure in a bikini for the April 2017 issue of Women’s Health magazine.

Here’s what the actress and lifestyle guru had to share with the mag:

On the judgement over vagina steaming and more: “They’re not without judgment. When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive: “This is crazy! Why are you doing this?” Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it. So I have a bit of pattern recognition in hand at this point—which is helpful. Also, when someone doesn’t like something you do, or doesn’t share your interest in something, that doesn’t have anything to do with you. One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgment about yourself about that very thing. If someone’s like, “You dick, you have red hair!” and you’ve got brown hair, it doesn’t bother you. It’s a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions of you. It’s part of wellness, working at that. I’ve gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”

On her diet: “I have a pretty healthy diet, so when I’m eating processed foods and not watching my alcohol intake, I feel it. But at the same time, you want deliciousness, you want a fun life – pleasure! You’re going to have a baguette-and-cheese-and-red-wine frenzy sometimes – but you want it to be a choice you’re awake to: “I know this might not make me feel great, but today I’m choosing it anyway.”

