Hilary Duff Hosts Callie Collection Wines Launch!

Hilary Duff is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the Callie Collection Wines Launch Celebration held at La Sirena on Tuesday (March 7) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress and singer hosted the event in celebration of the brand’s debut. They are named after the beautiful California Coast where their wines are crafted, Callie Collection “were made for moments that stop time.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Over the weekend, Hilary was spotted grabbing some coffees to go at Alfred Coffee in Studio City.

10+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff at the Callie Collection Wines Launch…