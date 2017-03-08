Top Stories
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 12:49 pm

Hilary Duff Hosts Callie Collection Wines Launch!

Hilary Duff Hosts Callie Collection Wines Launch!

Hilary Duff is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the Callie Collection Wines Launch Celebration held at La Sirena on Tuesday (March 7) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress and singer hosted the event in celebration of the brand’s debut. They are named after the beautiful California Coast where their wines are crafted, Callie Collection “were made for moments that stop time.”

Over the weekend, Hilary was spotted grabbing some coffees to go at Alfred Coffee in Studio City.

10+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff at the Callie Collection Wines Launch…
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hilary Duff

