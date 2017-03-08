Top Stories
Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 11:28 pm

Jaden & Willow Smith Arrive Home From Paris Fashion Week

Jaden & Willow Smith Arrive Home From Paris Fashion Week

Jaden Smith carries his luggage as he makes his way through LAX airport on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old The Get Down actor looked cool in a plaid shirt as he was joined by his younger sister Willow for the flight home from Paris.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

Jaden and Willow were in France for the past few days while they attended events during Paris Fashion Week.

Willow took to Instagram to share so gorgeous shots of Paris while she did some sightseeing.

Check out a pic below!

<>

A post shared by ≠GWEELOS≠ (@willowsmith) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: AKM-GSI, INSTAR
Posted to: Jaden Smith, Willow Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here