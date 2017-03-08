Jaden & Willow Smith Arrive Home From Paris Fashion Week

Jaden Smith carries his luggage as he makes his way through LAX airport on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old The Get Down actor looked cool in a plaid shirt as he was joined by his younger sister Willow for the flight home from Paris.

Jaden and Willow were in France for the past few days while they attended events during Paris Fashion Week.



Willow took to Instagram to share so gorgeous shots of Paris while she did some sightseeing.

