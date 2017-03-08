Jennifer Garner is All Smiles at Sunday Church Service

Jennifer Garner lets her hair down as she leaves a morning church service on Sunday (March 5) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actress went makeup-free as she wore a striped sweater and gray suede shoes as she was joined by her kids at church.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Earlier that morning, Jen was spotted arriving with a couple trays of food for before church function.

Jen recently wrapped filming her upcoming coming of age movie The Tribes of Palos Verdes which is set to hit theaters later this year.