Wed, 08 March 2017 at 7:49 pm

Jennifer Lopez is Dating Alex Rodriguez - Report

Hot new couple alert?!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly dating!

The 47-year-old entertainer and retired baseball star have been spending time getting cozy together, Us Weekly reports.

Alex was reportedly spotted in Las Vegas checking out Jennifer‘s All I Have residency show.

Jennifer was most recently linked to Drake, until their relationship “died down a bit” earlier this winter.

Alex was dating entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki for almost a year until they split last month.

Also pictured inside: Jennifer Lopez doing some shopping with a friend on Wednesday (March 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
