Jessica Alba Met A Cop Who Got Her Face Tattooed On His Arm!

Jessica Alba has got herself some fans, and not just any ordinary fans – fans in the police department!

The 35-year-old actress and businesswoman stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (March 7), and opened up about a surprising run-in she had with a cop in January while out day drinking with some friends outside of her front yard.

“I was like, ‘Oh no!’ Like, we [have] alcohol. Are we going to get in trouble?’” Jessica described to Jimmy. “I was like, ‘This is not a good look — a bunch of drunk moms in the middle of the day. He was like, ‘Oh no, I backed up because I wanted to show you that I have you on my arm!’”

“I was like, ‘Can I see it?’ And then he said yeah, but then he had to stop and take all [his gear] off,” Jessica added. “He was a little bit nervous. He wasn’t talking that much and he was sweating”



