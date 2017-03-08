Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 11:02 am

Jon Hamm Helps Raise Over $100K At Desert Smash Charity Tennis Match!

Jon Hamm took some time out of his busy schedule to put on his sports gear and host the 2017 Desert Smash benefit on Tuesday (March 7) in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The charity event, held at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort, is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in Hollywood and some of the biggest names in tennis for fun on the courts in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I’d like everybody to take a moment right now and lower your expectations for this next match,” Jon joked before his match. “Because I am terrible at tennis, which will make it even more fun to watch.”

In addition to Jon, actors Boris Kodjoe, Marcia Gay Harden, Timothy Olyphant, Ashley Tisdale, Camilla Belle, Randy Jackson and Redfoo were in attendance as well as tennis players Bob and Mike Bryan, Sam Querrey, Dustin “Dreddy” Brown, Jean-Julien Rojer, Horia Tecau, Nicholas Monroe, Donald Young and Malek Jaziri.

Over $100K+ was raised for the hospital pioneering research and treatments for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
