Wed, 08 March 2017 at 4:05 pm

Justin Bieber Takes a Motorcycle Ride in Australia!

Justin Bieber Takes a Motorcycle Ride in Australia!

Justin Bieber has a cool ride to get around Australia while he’s there on tour!

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted hopping on a motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in Perth, Australia.

Justin was joined by a friend as they both tested out the bikes near Crown Towers, where Justin has been staying.

Later that day, Justin announced that there would be a Purpose Tour pop-up shop, much like his recent one in NYC.

“#PurposePopUpAUS,” he captioned a graphic on his Twitter with all of the info.
Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Justin Bieber

