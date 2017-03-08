Justin Bieber Takes a Motorcycle Ride in Australia!

Justin Bieber has a cool ride to get around Australia while he’s there on tour!

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted hopping on a motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in Perth, Australia.

Justin was joined by a friend as they both tested out the bikes near Crown Towers, where Justin has been staying.

Later that day, Justin announced that there would be a Purpose Tour pop-up shop, much like his recent one in NYC.

“#PurposePopUpAUS,” he captioned a graphic on his Twitter with all of the info.