Justin Bieber Takes a Motorcycle Ride in Australia!
Justin Bieber has a cool ride to get around Australia while he’s there on tour!
The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted hopping on a motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in Perth, Australia.
Justin was joined by a friend as they both tested out the bikes near Crown Towers, where Justin has been staying.
Later that day, Justin announced that there would be a Purpose Tour pop-up shop, much like his recent one in NYC.
“#PurposePopUpAUS,” he captioned a graphic on his Twitter with all of the info.
#PurposePopUpAUS pic.twitter.com/qN6ugBqu6c
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 8, 2017