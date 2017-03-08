Top Stories
How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 12:04 am

Kelly Rowland Sends Love to Ciara, Denies 'Liking' Negative Comment About Photo Shoot

Kelly Rowland Sends Love to Ciara, Denies 'Liking' Negative Comment About Photo Shoot

Kelly Rowland has been close friends with Ciara for years, so the idea that the singer would actually “like” a negative comment about her pal seems kind of ridiculous.

Well, after she accidentally pressed the like button on a mean comment about Ciara‘s new baby bump baring photo shoot, stories popped up about how Kelly was shading the entertainer.

Now, Kelly has taken to Instagram to share the photo and explain how she only has love for Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson.

“This pic of my dear friend and her beautiful family makes my heart smile, I can’t believe how anyone would actually think I would ‘like’ a negative comment about a woman I look at as a great Mom, awesome wife, and a sweetheart of a friend! Accidents do happen, and this new “❤/like feature is WHACK,” Kelly wrote. She added the hashtags, “#findanewstory #ILOVETHEWILSONS.”

See the photo being referenced below.

Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ciara, Kelly Rowland

